Ambassadors attend Symposium on Scope of Science of Ayurveda in Global Health 

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners and Diplomats from various Missions at New Delhi of 61 countries attended the Symposium on "Scope of Science of Ayurveda in Global Health being organised by Ministry of AYUSH in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs today at New Delhi. The Minister of External Affairs Dr.Subramanyam Jaishankar and Minister of State, AYUSH (IC) and Raksha Rajaya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik graced the occasion.

The aim of the event was to sensitize all the Ambassadors/High Commissioners and impart them with the information about advance research & recent developments in Ayurveda. These personalities can play a key role in exploring the possibilities of establishing age-old Ayurveda a Traditional Medical System in different countries. It is hoped that the goal of achieving propagation and recognition of Ayurveda across the globe would be achieved through this symposium.

Ministry of AYUSH is committed to promoting Ayurveda and Traditional systems of Medicine globally. The Ministry has taken many initiatives for strengthening quality standards for AYUSH Services as well as ASU & H Products. Working on the path of progress to highlight the principles of Ayurveda in the universe and to create awareness regarding the potentials & efficacy of Ayurveda among the diplomats of various countries, the Ministry of AYUSH has organised the Symposium.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners were explained and familiarized with the robust Infrastructure and regulatory provisions of the Ayurveda system in the country. Director All India Institute of Ayurveda Dr. Tanuja Nesari delivered a presentation on Introduction Education & Practise in Ayurveda. Prof. Rama Jayasundar, Head Department of NMR, AIIMS gave a detailed Overview of Science and Logic behind Ayurveda. Prof. Vaidya K. S. Dhiman DG, CCRAS highlighted the Evidence Generated through Research in Ayurveda.

An exhibition on the recent research publications was also organised for the diplomats where the Diplomats have also shown a keen interest and inquired about various literature of Ayurveda.

