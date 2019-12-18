Left Menu
Safdarjung hospital starts prestigious fellowship program for young doctors

For the first time, the Central government-run Safdarjung Hospital has started a prestigious fellowship program for young doctors.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-12-2019 16:14 IST
Safdarjung hospital starts prestigious fellowship program for young doctors
Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, the Central government-run Safdarjung Hospital has started a prestigious fellowship program for young doctors. The department of Urology and Renal Transplant has been accredited by Endourology society USA for AUA Endourology clinical fellowship.

"We are offering one year, clinical fellowship, in Advanced Robotics and 3-D laparoscopy surgeries like radical prostatectomy, partial nephrectomy, radical nephrectomy, radical cystectomy, pyeloplasty and advanced reconstructive surgeries," said Prof (Dr) Anup Kumar, Director of the fellowship programme at Safdarjung Hospital. "From the next year, a two-year fellowship programme would also be introduced that would include Endourology fellowship including lasers, flexible ureteroscopy, PCNL and laparoscopy," he added.

Dr Kumar, HOD, Urology and Renal Transplant Division at Safdarjung Hospital said that the fellowship programme is free of cost. "We have already selected a one-year fellowship candidate. We will be inviting applications for a two-year fellowship soon," he added.

Till today, a private university called- Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital had the facility of fellowship in advanced urology for medical training to doctors, said a doctor. Dr Kumar also informed that under health ministry's e-health programme, Safdarjung hospital is also conducting a national online integrated education system that is connected to 51 medical colleges across the nation.

This online education system includes- advanced procedures such as international live 3-D laparoscopic advanced surgeries of urological cancers and complex reconstructive procedures. (ANI)

