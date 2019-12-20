Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:21 IST
Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare
Image Credit: Pxhere

A group of Pakistani doctors blames a recent outbreak of HIV among children in a southern city on poor healthcare practices such as using dirty needles and contaminated blood, according to a statement released Friday. The doctors are also urging Pakistan's government to do more to understand how the virus went from high-risk groups such as drug users and sex workers to the general population.

They also warned that there isn't enough medication in the city of Ratodero, in southern Sindh province, where 591 children need medical treatment. The outbreak is extremely worrying, said the doctors, calling it "one of the worst" in Pakistan. They studied medical data of 31,239 people in Ratodero, where the HIV outbreak took place and who agreed to the study.

Out of that group, 930 were positive for HIV, with 604 of them being younger than 5 years of age and 763 younger than 16 years, according to the study published the international Lancet Infectious Disease Journal. By the end of July when the study was being completed, only one in three children had started antiretroviral treatment "due to an inadequate supply of drugs and a lack of trained staff", the statement said.

The study said 50 of the children examined are showing signs of "severe immunodeficiency" but did not specify if they have full-blown AIDS. "The results, which are the first scientific report on the outbreak, appear to confirm observations ... that HIV was mostly transmitted to children as a result of health care providers using contaminated needles and blood products," said the statement.

"Pakistan has experienced a series of HIV outbreaks over the past two decades, but we've never before seen this many young children infected or so many health facilities involved," said Dr. Fatima Mir from The Aga Khan University in Karachi, the Sindh provincial capital, one of the authors of the study quoted in the statement. About 70 percent of Pakistan's 220 million people use the private health care sector, which is mostly unregulated and rarely monitored for cleanliness and safety. Among many Pakistanis, popular belief holds that intravenous or intramuscular injections are more effective than medicine is taken by mouth, which has increased the use of syringes across the country — and the likelihood of dirty needles being used.

In the immediate aftermath of the HIV outbreak in Ratodero, the government did act quickly, closing three blood banks as well as 300 clinics run by untrained medical staff, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK names Andrew Bailey as new Bank of England governor

Britains new government named Andrew Bailey as the next Bank of England boss on Friday, entrusting one of the City of Londons most experienced regulators with steering the worlds fifth-biggest economy and its vast finance industry through B...

CM's '3 capitals for AP' plan may not fructify

CMs 3 capitals for AP plan may not fructify Amaravati, Dec 20 PTI Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys three capitals for Andhra Pradesh idea may not fructify as it could face a major legislative hurdle in the Council, where the rulin...

India-China border talks to focus on delimitation of boundary, border management: China

The two-day India-China border talks between their special representatives in New Delhi will focus on delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here o...

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town. There has been no official co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019