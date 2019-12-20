Left Menu
Development News Edition

First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:39 IST
First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says
Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Health officials in eastern Congo have documented the first relapse in the current Ebola epidemic, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has so far infected more than 3,300 people and killed more than 2,200 since the middle of last year, making it the second-worst on record.

In early December, Congolese health authorities reported that a survivor in Mabalako, North Kivu province, had fallen ill with the virus again. Preliminary tests have since classified it as a relapse, the WHO said in a weekly report.

"Rare cases of relapse - in which a person who has recovered from EVD (Ebola) gets disease symptoms again - have been documented during past outbreaks, but this is the first relapse documented in this outbreak," it said. Eleven new Ebola cases were confirmed in the past week, all of whom are believed to have caught the virus from the person who relapsed, according to the WHO. Overall the case was a potential source of infection for 28 people, it said.

"It is a single transmission chain but it is worrying," said Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergency program, on Thursday. He said the situation in Mabalako was worrying partly due to its proximity to the town of Butembo, a populous trading hub and one-time epicenter of the outbreak.

"We had a massive problem (in Butembo) only 6 months ago, so there is a real concern that any continued transmission in Mabalako may potentially re-infect Butembo." Despite the development of an effective vaccine and treatments, a recent surge in violence by rebel militias and criminal bands near Congo's borders with Uganda and Rwanda has hampered efforts to contain the outbreak.

"That has created the perfect storm that has allowed the virus to get away from us and go on the underground," Ryan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB scam: fresh charge sheet names Nirav Modi's brother

The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, naming fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modis brother Nehal and four others as accused. Besides Nirav Modi, the charge sheet named his ...

Stones hurled at cops, car set on fire near Delhi Gate, police say 'outsiders' involved violence

Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate as violence marked a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. Police, however, de...

Mikel Arteta appointed as head coach of Arsenal

England football club Arsenal on Friday confirmed the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the new head coach of the side. Arteta had previously played for the club from 2011-2016 and has now signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal.This ...

U.S. says Maduro intent on blocking free and fair elections in Venezuela

Venezuela must have free and fair elections, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Friday, but added that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduros government appeared intent on stopping them.National Assembly leader ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019