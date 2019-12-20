Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cases of serious harm to children involving strong pain killers on rise: Study

The rates of high strength pain killer related cases of poisoning among children that led to emergency admission in US hospitals have markedly gone up, says research.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:34 IST
Cases of serious harm to children involving strong pain killers on rise: Study
Painkiller related emergency case on the rise among US youth.. Image Credit: ANI

The rates of high strength pain killer related cases of poisoning among children that led to emergency admission in US hospitals have markedly gone up, says research. The results of research reflect that in terms of numbers the cases of poisoning involving the young have gone down since 2005, but their severity has clearly increased.

Published in the journal of Clinical Toxicology, this study analysed more than 200,000 US paediatric cases of pain-relief misuse, abuse or self-harm. The findings have revealed that the proportion of paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admissions rose by more than a third during the study period from 6.6 per cent between 2005 and 2009 to 9.6 per cent between 2015 to 2018.

This disturbing trend is being fuelled by suspected suicide cases among under-19s who have overdosed on legal or prescription opioid drugs. Methadone, prescription pain-reliever fentanyl and heroin are most associated with the need for intensive care doctors to give medical treatment, according to the findings.

The researchers are calling for a strategy that combines laws to restrict access to opioids with improved mental health support for children and adolescents. "This study suggests the opioid epidemic continues to have a serious impact on pediatric patients, and the healthcare resources required to care for them," says Dr Megan Land from Emory University School of Medicine, in Georgia, USA.

Drug overdose deaths in the US have tripled in the past two decades. Those derived from the opium poppy plant (opioids) can be highly potent and account for two-thirds of fatal drug poisonings. The focus has largely been on adults so this study set out to investigate the impact on children, with major emphasis on PICU admissions.

The researchers consulted the National Poison Data System database for accidental or deliberate incidents of opioid exposure involving babies and children up to age 19. They found 207,543 cases were reported to 55 US poison control centres from 2005 to 2018. Factors analysed included opioid type, cause of drug poisoning and the rate of cases admitted to psychiatric units. The study also calculated the proportion of patients who ended up in PICUs and the percentage of these requiring medical treatment.

The research suggests that the majority of child drug poisonings did not require an intensive care admission, and either resulted in minor effects such as drowsiness -- or none at all. But the proportion of needing specialist treatment did increase over the study period.

The picture was similar with psychiatric unit admissions -- the percentage of these more than doubled from 3.57 per cent between 2005 to 2009, to 8.18 per cent between 2015 to 2018. This was also the case for the proportion of intensive care admissions needing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which went from 1.31 per cent to 3.18 per cent over the same time period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB scam: fresh charge sheet names Nirav Modi's brother

The CBI on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB scam, naming fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modis brother Nehal and four others as accused. Besides Nirav Modi, the charge sheet named his ...

Stones hurled at cops, car set on fire near Delhi Gate, police say 'outsiders' involved violence

Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate as violence marked a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel. Police, however, de...

Mikel Arteta appointed as head coach of Arsenal

England football club Arsenal on Friday confirmed the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the new head coach of the side. Arteta had previously played for the club from 2011-2016 and has now signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Arsenal.This ...

U.S. says Maduro intent on blocking free and fair elections in Venezuela

Venezuela must have free and fair elections, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Friday, but added that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduros government appeared intent on stopping them.National Assembly leader ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019