Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dual burden of obesity, malnutrition can be tackled through healthy diet: Dr Harsh Vardhan

With India suffering from the double burden of obesity and malnutrition, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday stressed the need for the right kind of diet, which will help to reduce the disease burden in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:48 IST
Dual burden of obesity, malnutrition can be tackled through healthy diet: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking at 'Eat Right Mela' in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With India suffering from the double burden of obesity and malnutrition, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday stressed the need for the right kind of diet, which will help to reduce the disease burden in the country. Addressing the second edition of the 'Eat Right Mela' at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here, Dr Vardhan said: "India, on one side, is suffering from under-nourishment resulting in infirmities such as wasting and stunting."

"On the other, there is another critical area of concern to be addressed, that is, obesity, which is apparently the result of excessive consumption of junk food, wrong choices of food, overeating and lack of exercise," added Dr Vardhan. This year's theme is -- Healthier Diets for the national Eat Right Mela, being held from December 26 to December 29 at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the city.

Presently, the rise of diet-related diseases suggests that the people are eating less healthy food than they were eating a decade ago, he said. According to the book -- Transforming Food System for Rising India, India has an acute burden of malnutrition. It has stated that the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) estimates show that around 30 per cent were too thin for their age and gender (underweight) 5 and 38 per cent of all children under the ages of five were too short for their age and gender (stunted).

As per the Global Hunger Index -- 2014, India ranks 103rd out of the world's 119th hungriest countries. In this context, the movement of 'Eat Right India' started by FSSAI is a timely initiative to aware the people about right eating habits, said the minister. The Union Minister also launched -- The PURPLE Book, a handbook on diets for diseases. The book provides general guidelines for hospitals on suitable diets for common medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, gut disorders and so on in a simple format and has been developed and vetted by experts in the field of food and nutrition. This book is available for free download on www.fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI has identified eight nodal institutions, which would develop a 'Ready Reckoner' that will have an inventory of all research work, experts and institutions and would carry out and facilitate research, survey and related activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to divert attention of the people from its massive failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed ...

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019