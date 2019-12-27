Children below 5 suffering from cancer will benefit from free cancer treatment in Morocco

The Moroccan Ministry of Health recently announced that the children under the age of five, who are suffering from cancer, could benefit from free treatment at the public hospitals.

In the same vein, the ministry urges the regional and provincial directorates of health and university hospital centers to put in place the necessary measures to ensure the institutionalization of free treatment, as well as the management of cancer.

According to the same source, this measure is part of the implementation of royal directives on the compatibility of national laws with international human rights covenants, as well as the recommendations resulting from the 16th National Conference of Rights of the Child, held between November 20 and 23, 2019, in Marrakech.

In this perspective, the ministry called for taking the necessary and appropriate measures to facilitate free access to preventive and curative care, and to fully support this category of children with cancer, including in the hospital during the day and in intensive care. This initiative will save many Moroccan families, whose means are limited and who do not have medical coverage, the exorbitant costs of cancer treatment.

