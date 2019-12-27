LS Speaker expresses concern over death of children in Kota hospital, seeks urgent action

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed concern over the death of 10 newborns in 48 hours at a hospital in Kota and called upon the Ashok Gehlot government to take immediate action in this matter. "The untimely death of 10 newborns in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota is a matter of concern. Rajasthan government should take immediate action in this matter," said Birla, who is also MP from Kota.

The state government has rushed senior officials and doctors to look into the matter. "We have sent senior officials and doctors. We are looking into the matter," Gehlot said in Jaipur on Friday.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector Kota and Secretary, Health Education Department to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise Commission about its report at earliest. Ten newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota. According to a hospital official, 77 children died in December (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.