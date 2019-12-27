Om Birla asks Gehlot to look into infant deaths at Kota hospital

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look into the deaths of 10 infants in the last two days at a hospital in his constituency Kota and ensure necessary medical arrangements. Birla said the untimely death of infants at JK Lon hospital in Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency is a matter of concern for all.

He said 800 to 900 infants and 200 to 250 kids die every year in "this major hospital" due to lack of qualified personnel and non-functioning of life-saving equipment. Birla, in a letter to Gehlot, said as per his information, ventilator, nebuliser and other life-saving instruments are not in working condition in the hospital and many posts for qualified doctors and paramedical staff are also lying vacant.

This is the main reason infants and kids die every year in this hospital, he said while urging Gehlot to form a committee to look into the matter. The MP said he has personally requested the chief minister to look into the matter and form a committee to improve the facilities at the hospital and made all necessary arrangements.

