Complaints of eye irritation after exposure to halogen lamps

Several people complained of irritation in the eye after being exposed to bright halogen lamps during a religious program in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a health official said here on Friday. A religious program was underway at Devri Pandhi village on Thursday night, Bilaspur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pramod Mahajan said.

A halogen lamp installed at the venue exploded, following which many in the audience complained of irritation and itching in their eyes, he said. A team of ophthalmologists was sent to the spot on Friday and a camp was held to treat the affected people, he said.

As many as 183 people complained of irritation in the eye. Of them, 30 were admitted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) Hospital here, Dr Mahajan said. But all of them were now out of danger, he added.

Apparently, long exposure to high-resolution halogen lights at the venue (the program was being held for over a week) caused the problem, though the exact cause was yet to be ascertained, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.