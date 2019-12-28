Left Menu
Kings' Fox (back) day-to-day; Bagley to see foot specialist

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox doesn't have a serious back injury, but the club is still waiting for a verdict on a left foot injury sustained by forwarding Marvin Bagley III. The Kings announced Friday that an MRI exam detected no structural damage in Fox's back. Fox is listed as day-to-day. The club also said that Bagley would meet with a foot specialist on Saturday.

Both players were injured in Sacramento's 105-104 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The team said Fox was experiencing back spasms when he departed less than two minutes into the game. Bagley exited in the third quarter after scoring 18 points in 20 minutes.

"Marvin's going to meet with a foot specialist tomorrow, so we'll know more tomorrow," Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters after practice Friday. "De'Aaron had an MRI this morning, and that looks good -- more of just what they thought, which is back spasms, and it's one of those things that's day-to-day. It just depends on how quickly we can get that back to loosen up." Both Fox and Bagley have already missed significant time this season. Fox sat out 17 games with a left ankle injury while Bagley was sidelined for 22 games after fracturing his right thumb in the season opener.

Fox is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists in 14 games (12 starts). Bagley is contributing 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in nine games (three starts). The Kings (12-19) have lost five straight games entering a Saturday contest against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

