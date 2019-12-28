Left Menu
Delhi: Doctor advises people to stay hydrated, do indoor exercise to beat extreme cold

In view of severe cold, people should stay hydrated and do indoor exercise to avoid any health complications, says Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of the city-based Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:14 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:14 IST
Medical Superintendent of Dr RML Hospital, Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj speaking to ANI on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In view of severe cold, people should stay hydrated and do indoor exercise to avoid any health complications, says Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of the city-based Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. "Delhi is witnessing severe cold this time. The parents should keep their infants and toddlers fully clothed and well-hydrated even inside their house," Dr Bhardwaj told ANI.

She said that even the adults should stay well hydrated, and have something warm in extremely cold weather. "They should also do some indoor physical exercise if they are unable to step out. If the winters are very severe, then the children should be protected and not sent to school as viral infections are rampant during this season," added Dr Bharadwaj.

She advised that the elderly people and children have to be very cautious and protect themselves during this season. "The elderly people, who are already suffering from any diseases, respiratory tract infection, cardiovascular issues, need to take extra precautions," said Dr Bharadwaj.

She further said the people suffering from any such diseases should not step out for morning and evening walks because that's the time they are most exposed to the harsh climatic conditions. "It is best for them to go for a walk outside during the day time when the pollution levels are less and when it is less cold and the sun is out," added she.

"All the upper respiratory tract infections, chronic lung diseases, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes get aggravated in extreme cold weather. The blood pressure goes up during winters because of the narrowed blood vessels during winters," said she. "People should get the immunisation done. It is always advisable to take the influenza vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine, which is once in five years," added the doctor. (ANI)

