Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 00:55 IST
Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv
Mishra said the patient's identity must be kept secret so that the person may not develop an inferiority complex. Image Credit: ANI

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra on Saturday offered new clothes and food to a six-year-old tuberculosis patient whom he had adopted some months ago, following a call given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel had adopted a girl suffering from TB in August this year and had appealed to people to do the same.

"I was inspired by the call given by the UP Governor and had adopted this six-year-old child suffering from TB for the future of the country," the DM said. Mishra said the patient, whom he adopted, was admitted to the hospital for 108 days, and is not only well now but has also gained four kg weight.

He advised people to adopt at least one TB patient below 18 years of age. Mishra said the patient's identity must be kept secret so that the person may not develop an inferiority complex. According to the District Information Officer Vinod Kumar Sharma, several officers here have adopted a TB patient after the governor's call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says yesOlympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women arent the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christma...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Patients dont care about provider religious ties, expect all needed careNearly three quarters of Americans dont care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or healthcare netwo...

Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies - minister

Sudans transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said.The removal will not be implemented until a conference to discuss economic reforms in March, F...

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Atlanta, Dec 29 AP A small plane en route to a college football game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people and fully engulfing a car on the ground in flames, author...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019