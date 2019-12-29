Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra on Saturday offered new clothes and food to a six-year-old tuberculosis patient whom he had adopted some months ago, following a call given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel had adopted a girl suffering from TB in August this year and had appealed to people to do the same.

"I was inspired by the call given by the UP Governor and had adopted this six-year-old child suffering from TB for the future of the country," the DM said. Mishra said the patient, whom he adopted, was admitted to the hospital for 108 days, and is not only well now but has also gained four kg weight.

He advised people to adopt at least one TB patient below 18 years of age. Mishra said the patient's identity must be kept secret so that the person may not develop an inferiority complex. According to the District Information Officer Vinod Kumar Sharma, several officers here have adopted a TB patient after the governor's call.

