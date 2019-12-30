Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two doctors missing in national capital since X'mas day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:11 IST
Two doctors missing in national capital since X'mas day

Two doctors -- a man and a woman -- have been missing from the national capital since Christmas afternoon, police said on Monday. A police complaint was lodged by Dr G Sridhar, a senior resident at AIIMS who reported his wife, Dr Himabindu Saginatham (29), and his friend, Dr K Dileep Satya, to be missing.

Sridhar, who is a senior resident in the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS, told PTI that Satya, who resides in Chandigarh with his wife, had reached Delhi from Chennai on December 25 and visited their home. "We three are very good friends and have done our undergraduation together. Satya treated my wife like his sister and for my wife, he was more than a brother. Whenever, I was not available I would always tell Satya and his wife to take care of her.

"Satya had gone to Puducherry on December 20 for DM counselling and on December 24 he took a flight from Chennai for Delhi. He was in touch with us all the time," Sridhar recalled. Satya had done his post-graduation from PGI Chandigarh after which he completed his senior residency at the same hospital. He had resigned two months back and was preparing for DM exam.

Sridhar's wife works as a senior resident at N C Joshi Memorial hospital in Karol Bagh. She has done her postgraduation in Dermatology at AIIMS. Sridhar cliamed that Satya also called him in the morning on December 25 after landing at the Delhi Airport.

"I was on morning duty (8 am to 2pm) so left home for hospital around 7.30 am. My wife informed me after he reached my residence in Gautam Nagar at 8.45 am. They had breakfast together and then went to church with Satya's luggage. "He was to take a train to Chandigarh in the afternoon," Sridhar told PTI.

Sridhar said that at 2 pm, after his duty got over, he tried calling his wife and friend but their phones were switched off. He said he kept calling them for two hours after which he visited nearby churches but could not find them. He then informed Satya's wife and the parents of Himabindu.

In the meantime, their friends and colleagues were also alerted. He filed a police complaint at around 8 PM.

"I feel something terrible has happened to them. It has been several days and they have not contacted anybody. They have not used any cards and there has been no (online/ATM financial) transaction since December 25," he said. According to police, Satya in his complaint said that he was on duty and last spoke to his wife at 11.30 am when she told him that she was going to the church. Since then, he has had no contact with either of them, the FIR stated.

According to a senior police officer, they registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) IPC on December 25 at Hauz Khas police station. Multiple teams have been sent to different parts of the country, including Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh, but the duo are yet to be traced, the officer said.

The complainant said the three are friends since their first year of MBBS in 2007. The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS has launched a campaign on twitter, Facebook and whatsapp seeking help to trace the two doctors. AIIMS RDA has also written to the Home Secretary seeking intervention to trace Dr Himabindu.

"We would like to inform you that no information about her whereabouts has been found till date though the incident took place 6 days ago. It is to humbly request you to direct the concerned officials to pursue the matter on priority basis. An early action in this regard would be deeply appreciated," they said in their letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the aggression of evil American ravens. The US attack the largest yet ta...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the countrys first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief mini...

UPDATE 2-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States mili...

Russia denounces US air strikes, Hezbollah attacks in Iraq

Moscow, Dec 30 AFP Russias foreign ministry on Monday called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah and US forces in Iraq unacceptable, and called for restraint from both sides. We consider such actions unacceptable and counterproductive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019