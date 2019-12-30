Two doctors missing in national capital since X'mas day

Two doctors -- a man and a woman -- have been missing from the national capital since Christmas afternoon, police said on Monday. A police complaint was lodged by Dr G Sridhar, a senior resident at AIIMS who reported his wife, Dr Himabindu Saginatham (29), and his friend, Dr K Dileep Satya, to be missing.

Sridhar, who is a senior resident in the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS, told PTI that Satya, who resides in Chandigarh with his wife, had reached Delhi from Chennai on December 25 and visited their home. "We three are very good friends and have done our undergraduation together. Satya treated my wife like his sister and for my wife, he was more than a brother. Whenever, I was not available I would always tell Satya and his wife to take care of her.

"Satya had gone to Puducherry on December 20 for DM counselling and on December 24 he took a flight from Chennai for Delhi. He was in touch with us all the time," Sridhar recalled. Satya had done his post-graduation from PGI Chandigarh after which he completed his senior residency at the same hospital. He had resigned two months back and was preparing for DM exam.

Sridhar's wife works as a senior resident at N C Joshi Memorial hospital in Karol Bagh. She has done her postgraduation in Dermatology at AIIMS. Sridhar cliamed that Satya also called him in the morning on December 25 after landing at the Delhi Airport.

"I was on morning duty (8 am to 2pm) so left home for hospital around 7.30 am. My wife informed me after he reached my residence in Gautam Nagar at 8.45 am. They had breakfast together and then went to church with Satya's luggage. "He was to take a train to Chandigarh in the afternoon," Sridhar told PTI.

Sridhar said that at 2 pm, after his duty got over, he tried calling his wife and friend but their phones were switched off. He said he kept calling them for two hours after which he visited nearby churches but could not find them. He then informed Satya's wife and the parents of Himabindu.

In the meantime, their friends and colleagues were also alerted. He filed a police complaint at around 8 PM.

"I feel something terrible has happened to them. It has been several days and they have not contacted anybody. They have not used any cards and there has been no (online/ATM financial) transaction since December 25," he said. According to police, Satya in his complaint said that he was on duty and last spoke to his wife at 11.30 am when she told him that she was going to the church. Since then, he has had no contact with either of them, the FIR stated.

According to a senior police officer, they registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) IPC on December 25 at Hauz Khas police station. Multiple teams have been sent to different parts of the country, including Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh, but the duo are yet to be traced, the officer said.

The complainant said the three are friends since their first year of MBBS in 2007. The Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS has launched a campaign on twitter, Facebook and whatsapp seeking help to trace the two doctors. AIIMS RDA has also written to the Home Secretary seeking intervention to trace Dr Himabindu.

"We would like to inform you that no information about her whereabouts has been found till date though the incident took place 6 days ago. It is to humbly request you to direct the concerned officials to pursue the matter on priority basis. An early action in this regard would be deeply appreciated," they said in their letter.

