Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said is in "stable condition" and continuing a program of medical treatment, state television said on Tuesday, citing a statement from the sultan's office. Concerns had grown for the sultan's health after he made a short visit to Belgium for medical treatment this month and Omani authorities said nothing about his health after his return.

Qaboos, 79, is an ally of the West and has ruled the Gulf Arab state since leading a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Britain, Oman's former colonial power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.