Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMC begins taking shape, Delhi AIIMS' Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma appointed its first chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:16 IST
NMC begins taking shape, Delhi AIIMS' Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma appointed its first chief

The chief of Delhi AIIMS' ENT head-neck surgery department, Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma, was on Thursday appointed the chairman of National Medical Commission, the new medical education regulator to replace scam-tainted Medical Council of India, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, it said.

Rakesh Kumar Vats, the secretary general in the board of governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), has been appointed as the secretary of the Commission for the similar term.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on August 8 given assent to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, which provides for a system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education and ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals in all parts of the country, among others. The new law provides for setting up of an NMC in place of the Medical Council of India for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions.

The president had dissolved the MCI in 2018 and a Board of Governors was appointed to perform its functions. At least 72 applications for NMC were received by the central government.

On the dissolution of the MCI, the person appointed as its chairman and others appointed as the member, any officer and other employee of the Council shall immediately vacate their respective offices, according to the provision of the NMC Act. The Commission can have a chairperson, 10 ex-officio members and 22 part-time members, according to the law.

Amid allegations of corruption against MCI office bearers and probes into opaque accreditation to medical colleges, the Supreme Court had in May 2016 directed the government to set up a committee with the authority to oversee all statutory functions of MCI till the new legislation comes in. Many of MCI members have been accused of taking bribes to fast-track accreditation. There have been allegations of corruption in granting different kinds of permission by the council to medical colleges across the country, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Title holders Bengaluru FC take on table-toppers FC Goa in mouth-watering ISL contest

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will lock horns with table-toppers FC Goa in their home match of the Indian Super League here on Friday, in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two top sides of the tournament. FC Goa are curr...

UPDATE 1-Mexico vows to stand firm on granting asylum in Bolivia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday pledged to stick by his governments decision to give asylum to several people in Mexicos embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz.Its...

Delhi factory fire: Firefighter succumbs to injuries

A fortnight before he would have turned 29, Amit Kumar Balyan died saving lives after a building collapse in Peeragarhi area in northwest Delhi on Thursday. Balyan had joined the Delhi Fire Service as a fire operator after successfully comp...

Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din' sale to be live on Amazon too

Kishore Biyani-led Future Groups Sabse Saste Din sale starting from January 26 would go live on e-commerce major Amazons web store as well, according to sources. This would be the first time when Amazon would host Future Groups sale. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020