Rajasthan: Ahead of state health minister's visit, repair work undertaken at Kota hospital

Ahead of a visit by Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma and officials from the central government, repair work was undertaken at JK Lon Hospital in Kota, where 105 children have died. Workers on Friday were seen repairing the walls and fixing the lights of the hospital. A green carpet was also laid outside the hospital in view of the visit, however, it was later removed.

According to officials, one child died at the hospital today taking the death toll to 105. Three children had died at the facility on January 1 and one on January 2. After his visit, Sharma assured that all the requirements of the hospital will be fulfilled before January 15.

"Arrangements for a centralised oxygen system, ventilator and nebulisers will be made available to the hospital by January 15. The hospital administration has sufficient funds. If more money is required, it will be sanctioned by the state government," he told reporters. A protest had also erupted outside the hospital earlier in the day, following which the police detained several demonstrators.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Thursday said that a multi-disciplinary expert team of top pediatricians is being sent to Kota for gap analysis and ascertaining quick measures in the wake of the deaths. A three-member state government committee of doctors, which was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, had found that the hospital is short of beds and required improvement. The committee, however, had given a clean chit to doctors for any lapses. (ANI)

