7-year-old girl, young man died of dengue in Delhi in Nov: Civic body

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:57 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:57 IST
A seven-year-old girl and a young man had died of dengue in Delhi in November while the number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in 2019 stood at 2,036, civic officials said on Monday. Two deaths due to dengue were recorded in 2019, according to a report released on Monday by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the overall dengue report for the city.

Incidentally, as per the previous report, the total number of dengue cases in Delhi last year till December 14, stood at 1,958 with no death being recorded. "The two deaths, one of a (21-year-old) youth and another of a girl (both belonging to Delhi), occurred in November only, but they have been reported now. The girl died at Kalawati Saran Hospital while the youth died at AIIMS here," a senior SDMC official said.

As per the latest report, the number of malaria cases recorded last year till December 31 stood at 713. Of the total dengue cases, December saw 250, November 717, October 787, the highest in any month last year, according to the report.

Besides, 190 dengue cases were recorded in September, 52 in August, 18 in July, 11 in June and the rest were registered between January and May, the report said. Till December 31, mosquito-breeding was reported in at least 1,80,170 households and 1,43,207 legal notices were issued in 2019.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between mid-July and November-end. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the SDMC. It had also reported 473 cases of malaria and 165 cases of chikungunya.

Both the Delhi government and the local bodies had made efforts to raise awareness on precautions to ensure that there is no breeding of mosquito larvae. The AAP government had carried out an anti-dengue campaign '10Hafte, 10Baje, 10Minute' urging people to inspect their house for any standing water.

The campaign -- from September 1 and November 15 -- to combat dengue had garnered support from several personalities, including cricket legend Kapil Dev, many Bollywood actors and well-known journalists. During the campaign, led by Chief Minister Kejriwal, he had claimed that no deaths due to dengue had occurred in Delhi till the end of the campaign.

