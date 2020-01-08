Left Menu
Indian businessman on first holiday abroad dies of cardiac failure in UAE: report

  Dubai
  Updated: 08-01-2020 15:03 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 15:03 IST
A 61-year-old Indian businessman, who was in the UAE on his first holiday abroad, has died of cardiac failure, according to a media report. Hailing from Punjab, Nem Chand Jain and his wife Rosy came to Dubai on January 2 as part of a group of 18 members from the Jain community from different parts of India, the Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

Chand complained of uneasiness on Sunday afternoon while swimming in a pool of a hotel here where the group stayed. “He came out of the pool saying he felt tired and uneasy. His wife urged him to go along with her to the room and have some tea. But he couldn't go up. Before reaching the stairs, he collapsed,” Sunil Jain, the organiser of the trip, was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the lifeguard at the pool performed CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure that is done when someone's breathing or heartbeat has stopped. This may happen after an electric shock, heart attack, or drowning.

"The ambulance also reached in 10-15 minutes. Though they tried to save him, they couldn’t,” he said. Jain said it was Chand's first trip abroad.

"The body of Chand will be flown home on the return flight he had booked for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday," he said.

