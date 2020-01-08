Cabinet approves conferring INI status to cluster of Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat's Jamnagar, by conglomerating the cluster of ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus there. The cluster of institutes includes the Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shri Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences, including Pharmacy Unit, and also subsuming the Maharshi Patanjali Institute for Yoga and Naturopathy Education and Research into the Department of Swasthvritta of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda.

The bill to that effect is to be introduced in the ensuing session of Parliament to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as Institution of National Importance, according to an official statement. "The cabinet has given its approval to confer the status of INI to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus in Jamnagar," it said.

The strengthening of Ayurveda will reduce government expenditure on health as Ayurveda is cost-effective because of its preventive and curative approaches, the statement said. "There is rising interest and demand for knowledge and services of Ayurveda all over the world. India is the country of origin of Ayurveda and the world is looking up to India to showcase the state of art institutions providing international level education and training in Ayurveda," it added.

Elevation of the proposed institute to the status of Institution of National Importance will provide it the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses in Ayurveda as per national and international demand, adopt advanced evaluation methodology, etc. It will have the mandate to frame its own certification courses for deeper penetration of AYUSH across masses and will give the capacity to bring out the unrealized potential of Ayurveda for addressing the major public health challenges faced by the country, the statement said.

It will help the institute to develop tertiary care in Ayurveda and to secure inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to Ayurveda, it added.

