Mizoram govt draws flak for new rules of collecting blood bags

The Mizoram government on Thursday drew flak from the opposition Congress over its new rule restricting issuance of blood bags from government-run blood banks without prior permission from the state government. State Congress youth wing president Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka claimed that many patients and private hospitals are facing inconvenience in obtaining blood bags from government hospital following the new rule that came into effect on Monday.

According to the new rule, no private hospitals or non-empanelled hospitals are allowed to obtain blood bags from government blood banks unless prior permission is obtained from hospital and medical education director. Earlier, the official in-charge of blood banks were allowed to issue blood bags to any hospital and needy patients at any time, Nghaka told a press conference here.

Wondering what would happen in the case of an emergency, the Congress youth leader claimed that it was an attempt to force non-empanelled private hospitals to implement government healthcare scheme. Nghaka Salso slammed the state government for suspending empanelment of private hospitals due to introduction of new healthcare scheme in the state.

This would inconvenience people as they could not claim reimbursement for expenses incurred in private hospitals, he said. On December 4, the state government had suspended empanelment of 15 private hospitals for allegedly refusing to implement state healthcare scheme, which seeks to grant health assurance to the tune of Rs 2 lakh in a year to the beneficiaries.

He said Health Minister Dr Lalthangliana should resign if he is unable to handle his department. Non-Government Hospital Association of Mizoram also criticised the state government for the new rules, which was seen as a discriminatory move to restrict private hospitals.

The association demanded that the state government withdraw the new rule and revert to the earlier one. State health department Deputy Secretary Lalngura Tlau said the new rule would streamline the distribution of blood bags through proper channel.

He said earlier blood bags were issued by respective blood banks at their discretion, which was unsystematic. Tlau said the new rule would not restrict any private hospital or needy patient to obtain blood bags and permission could be given ex post facto by the director in the case of emergency.

The official said the government will add beds to all government hospitals and urban health centres..

