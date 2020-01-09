Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram govt draws flak for new rules of collecting blood bags

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:32 IST
Mizoram govt draws flak for new rules of collecting blood bags

The Mizoram government on Thursday drew flak from the opposition Congress over its new rule restricting issuance of blood bags from government-run blood banks without prior permission from the state government. State Congress youth wing president Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka claimed that many patients and private hospitals are facing inconvenience in obtaining blood bags from government hospital following the new rule that came into effect on Monday.

According to the new rule, no private hospitals or non-empanelled hospitals are allowed to obtain blood bags from government blood banks unless prior permission is obtained from hospital and medical education director. Earlier, the official in-charge of blood banks were allowed to issue blood bags to any hospital and needy patients at any time, Nghaka told a press conference here.

Wondering what would happen in the case of an emergency, the Congress youth leader claimed that it was an attempt to force non-empanelled private hospitals to implement government healthcare scheme. Nghaka Salso slammed the state government for suspending empanelment of private hospitals due to introduction of new healthcare scheme in the state.

This would inconvenience people as they could not claim reimbursement for expenses incurred in private hospitals, he said. On December 4, the state government had suspended empanelment of 15 private hospitals for allegedly refusing to implement state healthcare scheme, which seeks to grant health assurance to the tune of Rs 2 lakh in a year to the beneficiaries.

He said Health Minister Dr Lalthangliana should resign if he is unable to handle his department. Non-Government Hospital Association of Mizoram also criticised the state government for the new rules, which was seen as a discriminatory move to restrict private hospitals.

The association demanded that the state government withdraw the new rule and revert to the earlier one. State health department Deputy Secretary Lalngura Tlau said the new rule would streamline the distribution of blood bags through proper channel.

He said earlier blood bags were issued by respective blood banks at their discretion, which was unsystematic. Tlau said the new rule would not restrict any private hospital or needy patient to obtain blood bags and permission could be given ex post facto by the director in the case of emergency.

The official said the government will add beds to all government hospitals and urban health centres..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.T...

"If you take stones, we will take bombs", says BJP MP

Alleging attack on a rally of patriots, BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if betrayers of the nation took to stones. Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, he also char...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the government drop its r...

Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan will never get involved in other countries wars again and will serve as an example for other Muslim countries and lead them. Khan made the comments a day after he directed Foreign Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020