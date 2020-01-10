Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:36 IST
Sexual-arousal disorder can compromise mental health of individuals: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A study has revealed that persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) can compromise the mental health of an individual and can severely damage relationships with their partners. PGAD is experienced exclusively by females and is characterised by spontaneous and unwanted sexual arousal which is not related to desire.

The study was conducted by researchers of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and was published in the journal - PAIN Reports. The results from the study suggest that PGAD can be caused by alteration of the firing of nerves that are known to carry sensations from genitalia or by damage caused to the lowest parts of the spinal cord.

The study also indicated that neurological treatments can benefit many patients suffering from these diseases. "It's important that people know of this medical condition and that it is primarily a neurological problem, not a psychiatric one," said lead researcher Bruce Price.

"Many affected women are silent and undercover--it's in no way a fun condition, and it is difficult for patients to address their symptoms with their doctors, who have typically never heard of PGAD," added Price. The problem can be troublesome for adolescents and can cause shame, confusion, and fear.

The study included ten females whose symptoms of PGAD started between the ages of 11 to 70 years. Spinal nerve-root cysts were detected in four patients and generalised sensory nerve damage in two of them. One patient that had symptoms since childhood was born with a defect in her lowest spinal cord while one had a lumbosacral herniated disc in her lower back and another one developed short-lived PGAD as she stopped taking prescribed anti-depressant medication.

Every psychiatric and gynecological treatment was ineffective, and the injection of local anesthetics had no lasting benefit. In contrast, neurological treatments like treating nerve damage and cyst removal were effective in 80 per cent of patients. "Physicians need to be aware of PGAD and inquire about it when patients experience other pelvic pain or urological symptoms that often accompany PGAD," said another researcher Anne Louise Oaklander.

"It's treatable, but the treatment depends on the cause. By identifying some common causes--and localizing them to specific regions of the sacral nervous system--our study provides direction on how to help patients and to guide future research," added Oaklander. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbias Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-64 victory.It was Djo...

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan epitomises the dark arts, but there are no takers for its malware after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. One delegation that epitomises the dark ar...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen slowing in December after robust gains

U.S. job growth likely slowed in December, but the pace of hiring probably remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020