Iraqi woman undergoes surgery in Delhi for removal of rare tumour

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 13:28 IST
A 27-year-old Iraqi woman got a new lease of life after undergoing a seven-hour surgery here for removal of a "rare recurrent tumour", thereby allowing her to eat food properly after a gap of three years, doctors said on Saturday. The tumour sized 3x3 cm was removed from the lower jawbone of the patient at a city hospital recently, they said.

Rasha Mohammad was initially treated in her home country for the tumour, which was resected and a reconstruction plate placed to bridge the gap in the jawline, doctors said. "However, as this rare recurrent tumour -- ameloblastoma -- relapsed, the lower jaw got maligned that proved difficult to bite, chew and eat food properly," Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

The relapsed tumour on the right side of her lower jawbone also resulted in physical disfigurement. Consequently, the right side of the face was depressed with deviation of chin.

A team of doctors at Fortis Hospital, Vasnt Kunj, performed a surgery to cure her of the rare tumour and help her eat food properly after a gap of more than three years, the statement said. "Once the patient was presented at the hospital, a treatment plan was drawn to urgently remove the tumour and rectify the maligned jaw for necessary cosmetic alterations and dental rehabilitation. Post treatment, she is now cured completely and able to eat easily," it said.

The surgery, which took place early December, was led by Dr Mandeep S Malhotra, Head- Breast, Head & Neck Oncology Surgery, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj. "Rasha Mohammad was taken for surgery where the tumour was removed along with the involved jaw bone and chin with adequate margins making sure nothing is left behind. Bone from the right illiac crest (part of hip bone) was removed, shaped into neo jaw and auto-transplanted to form the right jaw and chin. The blood supply to the new jaw was augmented by bringing in sternocleidomastoid muscle flap to cover the bone," he said.

The whole jaw was realigned for the patient to bite correctly and chew properly, the doctor said. "The entire surgery took seven hours. We have been able to achieve more than expected for the patient. The tumour has been removed, the jaw has been reconstructed and the patient's looks are brought back to normal. She can bite properly and eat normal food," Malhotra said.

The Iraqi woman has gone back to her home country after the operation, hospital authorities said.

