Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malnutrition may lead to increased risk of Zika birth defects: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:51 IST
Malnutrition may lead to increased risk of Zika birth defects: Study

Congenital Zika Syndrome (CZS), a collection of developmental malformations in infants associated with Zika virus (ZIKV) infection, is linked to poor diet among the children's mothers, a new study says. The syndrome causes conditions impacting infants for the rest of their lives, such as smaller (microcephaly) and unfolded (lissencephalic) brains, abnormalities in the retina, enlarged blood vessels in the heart, a lack of connections between the brain's hemispheres, the study published in the journal Science Advances, noted.

"We knew that areas of Brazil with the lowest socioeconomic status had the highest level of developmental impairment in babies due to CZS, which is why we looked at the possible link between ZIKV, and one of the potentially most important co-factors, nutrition," said study co-author Zoltan Molnar of the University of Oxford in the UK. According to the study, developmental impairment caused by ZIKV congenital infection is worsened by environmental co-factors like diets poor in protein -- explaining why the devastating effects of CZS vary across ZIKV endemic regions.

In the current study, the scientists used a mouse model to replicate the effects of Zika infection in mice that had a low-protein diet. They found that several of the symptoms found in humans appeared in the undernourished mice in a similar way.

"When we replicated the effects seen in humans who had poor diets in mice, we saw similar effects in the foetuses, such as placental damage, as well as poor embryonic body growth, and a reduction in brain size of newborns born to undernourished pregnant mouse," Molnar said. "The mouse mothers were clearly less able to fight against ZIKV, which was shown by a robust and persistent ZIKV infection in the spleens of undernourished mothers, in contrast to healthy mice. Our undernourished mouse model helped us to identify the cellular mechanisms that are responsible for the differences in humans," he added.

While improving the diet may not protect against ZIKV infections by itself, it can determine the severity of the syndrome, the researchers said. "While we need more work to translate these findings to human disease, our mouse model helped us to identify significant differences in the regulation patterns of key molecular pathways, and particular genes identified within developing brains reflect how a poor nutritional status increases the adverse effects of ZIKV infection," Molnar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

HC restrains 'Chhapaak' makers from screening film without credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer,&#160;who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is base...

Malta ruling party members vote to elect new leader and PM

Members of Maltas ruling Labour Party voted on Saturday to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Muscat is not di...

Such situations occur due to mistrust, lack of communication with students, says former VC on JNU violence

Condemning the recent violence at the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, former Vice-Chancellor of varsity Sudhir Kumar Sopory on Saturday asserted that such situations occur because of mistrust and lack of communication with studen...

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Muscat, Jan 11 AFP Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the cultu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020