Doctors in Mumbai hospital stage protest after assault by patient's relatives

Doctors of Mumbai's Nair Hospital on Saturday staged a protest after two doctors were allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient, who died today. In a press release, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) severely condemned the back to back assaults in the hospital.

According to MARD President Dr Kalyani Dongre, the patient, a 13-year-old boy, had been admitted to the hospital for the past one month. His condition worsened today, following which the doctor wanted to put him on a ventilator. The relatives allegedly refused permission to do so, and the patient died in the early hours of Saturday.

This led to an attack on the doctors, identified as Dr Prajwal Chandra and Dr Kartik Asutkar, who received some injuries. Following the incident, the doctors staged a protest, demanding action against the attackers, and better security measures for the doctors. They also demanded adequate security for the wards, an increase in manpower, fixed visiting hours, and counsellors for relatives of patients.

The OPD services from the residents' side of the hospital were also stopped following the attack. Ramesh Bharwal, Dean of the hospital, stated that the hospital has lodged an FIR with the police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 323 of IPC and the Medical Practitioners' Act against the patient's father. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.