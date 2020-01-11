Left Menu
Development News Edition

Awakening dormant dopaminergic neurons is key to reversing Parkinson's, say researchers

Parkinson's disease affects as many as 10 million people across the world and apart from causing just movement disabilities. It also adversely impacts their quality of life. The current treatment approaches for Parkinson's disease (PD) are mostly symptomatic, giving little emphasis on reversing its debilitating effects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
Awakening dormant dopaminergic neurons is key to reversing Parkinson's, say researchers
The current treatment approaches for Parkinson's disease are mostly symptomatic.. Image Credit: ANI

Parkinson's disease affects as many as 10 million people across the world and apart from causing just movement disabilities. It also adversely impacts their quality of life. The current treatment approaches for Parkinson's disease (PD) are mostly symptomatic, giving little emphasis on reversing its debilitating effects. Going by the existing body of knowledge, movements abnormalities of PD begin in the brain where the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter for movement control, is irreversibly impaired, as a consequence neuronal death.

Currently, L-DOPA, a potent PD medication is mainly prescribed to replenish dopamine in the deprived brain. However, such a treatment is only symptomatic, rather than a disease-modifying therapy. Long-term use of L-DOPA is known to cause serious side effects such as involuntary, erratic, and writhing movements. Led by Dr C Justin Lee along with Dr Hoon Ryu and Dr Sang Ryong Jeon, researchers at the Center for Cognition and Sociality of the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), and Asan Medical Center (AMC) respectively, have discovered a new mechanism for PD pathology.

The researchers reported that the symptoms of PD begin when dopaminergic neurons are "non-functional", even before they die off. Though the neuronal death had been till now believed to be the obvious cause of PD, the study found that the movement abnormalities of PD begin in the earlier stage when dopaminergic neurons, though being alive, cannot synthesise dopamine (in a dormant state). "Everyone has been so trapped in the conventional idea of the neuronal death as the single cause of PD. That hampers efforts to investigate the roles of other neuronal activities, such as surrounding astrocytes," says Dr Lee, the corresponding author of the study.

Lee adds, "The neuronal death ruled out any possibility to reverse PD. Since dormant neurons can be awakened to resume their production capability." The researchers observed when the number of astrocyte cells abnormally increases due to the destruction of nearby neurons, GABA; an inhibitory neurotransmitter is released in the brains of both animal PD models and human patients in an excessive amount.

This excessive output of GABA suppresses dopaminergic neurons, putting the production of dopamine on a hold. Notably, they confirmed that the dormant dopaminergic neurons are alive with the existence of DOPA decarboxylase. Furthermore, they revealed that these neurons could be awakened by treatment with MAO-B inhibitors, which blocks astrocytic GABA synthesis. The awakening of dormant dopaminergic neurons leads to significant alleviation of PD motor symptoms.

They also used optogenetic tools that use light to control genetically modified neurons, to inhibit dopaminergic neurons of normal rats, inducing Parkinsonian motor deficits. They also demonstrated that activating the dormant dopaminergic neurons by the optogenetic treatment can alleviate PD motor symptoms. "This research refutes the common belief that there is no disease-modifying treatment for PD due to its basis on neuronal cell death," says Dr Hoon Ryu of Brain Science Institute at KIST. "The significance of this study lies in its potential as the new form of treatment for patients in early stages of PD."

The researchers also suggest that disinhibiting dormant dopaminergic neurons by blocking excessive astrocytic GABA could be an effective therapeutic strategy against PD, especially in the early stages of PD in which non-functional yet live dopaminergic neurons are waiting to be awakened. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kiran Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme, says Puducherry CM

Hitting out at the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that Bedi is attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory. At a press conference at the Legislative Assemb...

NCC has played stellar role in shaping youth of the nation: Bhadauria

The National Cadet Corps NCC has played a stellar role in shaping the youth of the nation and enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday. The Chief of the Ai...

JK has huge bamboo reserves; can boost economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has huge bamboo reserves that can boost its economy in the future. Singh also said bamboo cultivation can revolutionise the industry in a cost-effective man...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes off the coast of Puerto Rico

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck 14 kilometers southeast of Guanica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday. The quakes epicenter was southeast of Maria Antonia, on the islands southwest coast, according to USGS.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020