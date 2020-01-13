UPDATE 1-H5N8 strain of bird flu found at turkey farm in Hungary

The H5N8 strain of bird flu has been found at a large turkey farm in northwestern Hungary, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (NEBIH) said on Monday.

Slovakia, Hungary's northern European Union neighbour, reported its first outbreak of the same highly pathogenic strain of the virus in nearly three years in backyard poultry in the western part of the country on Friday. Hungary's NEBIH said the full turkey stock at the farm, more than 50,000 birds, would have to be culled and other precautionary measures implemented to contain the spread of the infection. It said the farm would receive state compensation.

The authority said the strand of the virus was very similar to the one Hungary tackled during a previous outbreak in 2016. It said poultry products in Hungary were safe to consume. Hungary will also implement transport restrictions to contain the virus, the authority said, adding that the H5N8 strain had so far caused no human infections in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.