Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO delivers medical supplies for conflict-affected people in El Geneina

Other supplies delivered by health partners include medicines for diarrhoeal diseases, childhood illnesses, and obstetric deliveries.

  • WHO
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:37 IST
WHO delivers medical supplies for conflict-affected people in El Geneina
“WHO and all health partners are on high alert as we respond to the current needs of all people affected, while at the same time working hard to avert any potential health risks,” Dr. Atta added. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health partners are responding to the health needs of people affected by the recent conflict in El Geneina, West Darfur, Sudan. To date, WHO has delivered medicines and medical supplies for more than 120 200 people, including those in need of trauma or surgical care. Other supplies delivered by health partners include medicines for diarrhoeal diseases, childhood illnesses, and obstetric deliveries.

"Due to overcrowded living conditions and limited safe water and sanitation services, the risk of vector- and waterborne infectious diseases spreading is high. Disease surveillance has been established, although immunization remains a gap that needs to be urgently addressed," said Dr. Hoda Atta, acting WHO Representative in Sudan.

Violence between opposing tribes resulted in tens of people killed and hundreds injured, and (according to a recent inter-agency assessment) up to 70 000 people living in camps and surrounding villages were affected. A health worker at El Geneina Hospital was attacked by armed personnel, and the hospital became temporarily non-functional due to insecurity. As of 10 January, people fleeing Geneina town continued to seek shelter in schools and other gathering points, where there are reports of shortages of food, safe water, sanitation facilities, and proper shelter.

Seven medical points have been established by health partners to cover the areas where displaced people are located, and those in need of hospital care are being referred to Geneina Teaching Hospital. Two ambulances transfer patients and carry laboratory samples for analysis to the hospital.

"WHO and all health partners are on high alert as we respond to the current needs of all people affected, while at the same time working hard to avert any potential health risks," Dr. Atta added.

A team of public health experts from the Health Sector and Water and Sanitation Sector visited the area on 5–6 January to review the situation on the ground, speak with displaced families, and further identify the needs of the people affected.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020