Romania reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu on a farm - OIE

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:02 IST
Romania has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus on a farm in the northern part of the country, the first such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The virus killed 11,190 birds out of a flock of 18,699 in the Maramures region near the borders with Ukraine and Hungary, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Romania's veterinary services.

The rest of the flock was slaughtered, it said.

