Soren's intervention brings welcome relief for elderly

The kind intervention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has brought a welcome relief for an elderly accident victim from Bihar, who was allegedly left unattended at a government hospital in Koderma for two days. After being shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Tuesday from Koderma on the CM's order, the 60-year-old Shatrughan Sao is properly attended by the doctors and is likely to undergo an operation for his fractured leg on Saturday, an official said on Wednesday.

Sao faced apathy of the Koderma Sadar hospital which kept him waiting for two days till his relatives were traced by the police and brought to the hospital from Bihar. The CM had taken a strong exception to the conduct of the hospital managementr, where the patient was admitted nearly a fortnight back.

Instead of giving him priority treatment, the hospital waited for his relatives to reach there, the chief minister had said after receiving a complaint from the patient's family. "This attitude has been there for last few years.

Instead of taking the responsibility to solve the problem - every officer wants to shift it. This is really sad, but the situation will change now. This attitude will no longer be tolerated," Soren said in a tweet. The CM directed the management of all (government) hospitals to treat patients with sensitivity.

"The police has the responsibility to locate relatives of unknown while the doctors should focus on the treatment of the patients," Soren said in his tweet. The chief minister instructed the RIMS management to treat Sao and asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray to arrange for sending him to his home at Ekangar Sarai in Bihar's Nalanda district after the treatment.

Ray informed the CM on Wednesday, "Sir, the patient suffering from fracture of Left femur is undergoing investigations and is stable. If all is confirmed normal, operation (internal immobilisation like nailing or platting) is expected on Saturday. Dr. L. B. Manjhi unit Civil Surgeon is monitoring the case closely." Sources in the Koderma hospital said, after the police took Sao to the facility 14 days ago, the elderly man could not properly tell anything about himself. The police found a nephew of his after two days and he started staying with him, they said.

The sources also claimed that the Koderma hospital does not have the specialist orthopaedic required to treat Sao..

