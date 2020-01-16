Left Menu
Development News Edition

237 posts of various categories to be created for New Maternity Hospital in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday accorded sanction for the creation of 237 posts of various categories for the New Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:00 IST
237 posts of various categories to be created for New Maternity Hospital in Jammu
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday accorded sanction for the creation of 237 posts of various categories for the New Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, "The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to the creation of 237 posts of various categories for the New Maternity Hospital at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry to host Rugby World Cup 2021 at Buckingham Palace

Almost a week after announcing his step-back from the royal duties, UKs Prince Harry on Thursday returned to work for the first time. In his first engagement with the Royal Family since the announcement of step-back, Prince Harry will host ...

New BJP chief asks Mizoram people to thank God as state is

Newly elected BJP Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Thursday said people should thank God that the state has been exempted from the purview of the new citizenship law. Vanlalhmuaka also slammed state Congress president Lal Thanhawla f...

South Africa v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Jan 16 AFP Scores at close of play on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on Thursday England, first inningsZ Crawley c Van der Dussen b Nortje 44 D Sibley c Elga...

Minister campaigns for BJP candidates inTelangana civic polls

Minister campaigns for BJP candidates inTelangana civic polls Hyderabad, Jan 16 PTI Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday campaigned in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts for BJP candidates for the urban bodies...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020