Left Menu
Development News Edition

LifeCell Receives Accreditation From American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:38 IST
LifeCell Receives Accreditation From American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)

LifeCell International, India's premier human cells tissues and genetics services provider, has now received accreditation from the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) for its birth tissue products. This accreditation positions LifeCell as the first & only company not only in India but also outside the US to receive this accreditation. This accreditation certifies the entire process of consent, birth tissue acquisition, processing, release, storage and distribution.

Birth tissue products include the placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic fluid. Of these the most widely used product is the placental amniotic membrane, which is used as a biological bandage for management of wounds in a variety of specialties such as podiatry, ophthalmology, burns, gynaecology, general and plastic surgery.

This membrane is distributed in a sterile and dehydrated form and used as an intervention when standard wound care has failed. Over 200 growth factors, cytokines and speciality proteins, that are naturally present in the tissue, act as a catalyst for wound closure enabling a quick healing process. A fast and effective wound healing process would substantially decrease medical & hospitalisation costs, treatment period and significantly improve patients' quality of life.

The birth tissue products can be stored at room temperature at hospitals / pharmaceutical outlets without requiring any special storage requirements. Most importantly it can be used on any person without requiring any tissue matching criteria. 

With these significant advantages the rising awareness in the recent past has led to a surge in usage of these birth tissue products. The global market for birth tissue derived membrane was valued at USD 2.26 Billion in 2017 with an estimated growth of 12% annually. 

LifeCell will soon launch the product in India under the brand "Amchoplast" from it's manufacturing facility in Chennai. 

Mr. Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, LifeCell said, "India is the world's largest birthing country and therefore provides a natural opportunity for India to a leading supplier of these tissues in the world. LifeCell aims to be a global market leader in this category and with this AATB accreditation we would soon set our foot-prints in the global export market to meet the growing demand for birth tissue products."

The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) is a professional, non-profit, scientific organization dedicated to improving and saving lives by promoting the safety, quality and availability of donated human tissue. The American Association of Tissue Banks is the premier standard setting body promoting the safety and use of donated human tissue. AATB publishes standards, accredits tissue banks and certifies personnel and is the only national tissue banking organization in the United States.

About LifeCell 

LifeCell, established in 2004, is India's leading provider of healthcare services comprising umbilical cord stem cell banking, diagnostic & therapeutic healthcare solutions. With advanced infrastructure and facilities at Chennai and Gurugram, the company has footprints in over 200 cities in India and abroad with network presence in over 6000 healthcare institutions. 

LifeCell's umbilical cord stem cell banking, a community-based approach towards stem cell access, is a global first initiative that aims to provide families in India better future access to stem cells than even currently possible in advanced countries such as the US.

As a comprehensive healthcare services provider, LifeCell presents a complete spectrum of services and products pertaining to mother & baby associated from pregnancy to childbirth. Through these services, LifeCell aims to provide complete health & wellness for the mother & baby and families. 

For more info, visit us at: http://www.lifecell.in

Media Contact:
V. Ravi Shankar
Chief Brand & Communication Officer
ravishankar.v@lifecell.in
+91-9677003344
LifeCell International

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774846/LifeCell_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Guv to seek report from State govt for moving SC against Citizenship Act

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating constitutional norms after the State government approached the Supreme Court against the new citizenship law and said he will seek a repor...

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginningsBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomo...

U.S. ambassador becomes moustachioed face of S.Korean discontent

The U.S. ambassador to South Korea drew criticism from the highest levels of government in Seoul on Friday for suggesting that Seoul consult with Washington about the possibility of reopening tourism with North Korea.U.S. Ambassador Harry H...

BTS releases new single Black Swan before releasing Map of the Soul: 7

BTS soars high again The worldwide famous South Korean boy brand, BTS has revealed Black Swan on Friday, January 17 as a pre-release track from their upcoming album Map of the Soul 7 with art film.The track Black Swan appears on BTS upcomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020