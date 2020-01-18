Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at 3 airports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 06:36 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. to screen passengers for new China coronavirus at 3 airports

The United States will begin screening efforts at three U.S. airports to detect travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan who may have symptoms of a new respiratory virus that so far has killed two people and infected 45 more, public health officials said on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the screening at the San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles airports would begin on Friday and focus on travelers to the United States via direct or connecting flights from Wuhan.

So far, the new virus has spread outside of China to Japan and Thailand, and CDC officials said in a conference call with reporters that they expect more cases will be reported outside of China. The risk to Americans is deemed to be low, the CDC said. Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC's Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, said the CDC will be sending about 100 additional staff to the three airports -- Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, and New York's John F. Kennedy International -- to supplement existing staff at quarantine stations located at those airports.

Under the screening procedures, travelers from Wuhan will be taken to a separate area in the airport, where they will complete a questionnaire and be checked for fever. Those with symptoms will be asked additional health- and exposure-related questions, and those needing more follow-up will be referred to a designated healthcare facility for more testing. The CDC said it may adjust screening procedures as the outbreak investigation continues.

The Chinese virus is a coronavirus, a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, a highly infectious virus that originated in China in 2002 and eventually traveled to 37 countries, killing 774 people. So far, health officials do not consider the new virus from China to be as lethal as SARS, but the investigation is evolving and much is still not known about whether the virus can spread easily from person to person.

"This is the stage of the investigation where we need to proceed cautiously and be prepared for any eventuality," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a CDC expert in respiratory diseases, said on the conference call. "It's highly plausible" that there will be a case in the United States, Messonnier said. "That is why we are moving forward with this screening."

China health officials report that most of the patients infected with the virus have had exposure to a large market where live animals were present, suggesting the virus is new and has jumped from animals to humans. It is still not clear how well the virus can be transmitted, but there are indications of some limited spread from person-to-person, CDC officials said.

The World Health Organization this week provided guidance to hospitals worldwide about infection prevention and control in case the new virus spreads. There is no specific treatment for the new virus, but antivirals are being considered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

B'deshi author Taslima terms CAA 'generous', calls for inclusion of persecuted Muslim community, atheists

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday termed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA very good and generous and suggested that the new law should also include Muslim community, free thinkers and atheists, who are persecuted in ...

UPDATE 2-Trump: 2nd Amendment under 'serious attack' in Virginia

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia, where lawmakers have been moving to enact tougher gun laws and arms enthusiasts are planning a rally next week. Your 2nd Amendment...

Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett intervewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his contr...

UPDATE 6-Iran's Khamenei stands by Guards after unrest over downed plane

Irans supreme leader threw his support behind the elite Revolutionary Guards in a rare sermon on Friday after their belated admission that they had accidentally downed an airliner triggered days of street protests.In his first Friday prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020