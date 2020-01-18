Left Menu
10 children die of mysterious disease in J&K's Udhampur

  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:57 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:57 IST
At least 10 children have died of a mysterious disease and six others taken seriously ill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer said on Saturday, as various teams of doctors are camping in the affected area to ascertain the cause of the fatal disease. The deaths were reported from different villages of Ramnagar block of the district over the past fortnight after the children complained of fever, vomiting and low passage of urine.

"Our survey of the affected area revealed 10 children died due to the mysterious disease in the 40 kilometre radius in Ramnagar block. The symptoms of the disease are routine that include fever and vomiting followed by renal problem," Chief Medical Officer, Udhampur, K C Dogra told PTI. He said six other children, all below the age of four, are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals -- three in PGI Chandigarh, two at SMGS Hospital Jammu and one in Ludhiana (Punjab).

"Various teams of doctors from Jammu, Udhampur and block level are camping in the affected area and we are trying to ascertain the cause of the disease," Dogra said. District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Piyush Singla had already directed the public health engineering department to collect samples of drinking water for laboratory testing and to ensure safe drinking water is provided to the public.

District health authorities have appealed to the public to not panic and consult doctors in nearby health institutions if there is any case having symptoms of fever, vomiting and low urine passage.

