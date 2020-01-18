Over 300 doctors gather in Delhi to emphasize importance of intermittent fasting

Over 300 doctors from across the globe congregated in the national capital and emphasised the importance of intermittent fasting as a preventive healthcare to lead a healthy life. They said practices such as intermittent fasting are known to regulate the lipids in the body thereby maintaining the glycemic index. Apart from being a weight loss remedy, it also helps in developing a more active lifestyle.

Highlighting the ways for healthy living, renowned doctors, healthcare practitioners from India, USA, Canada, China, Vietnam, Australia and South Africa took part in the anti-aging conference. The highlights of the lecture sessions included discussions on advanced cutting edge technology and futuristic innovations in the healthcare for a better and healthy living.

While medication has taken an exponential leap this century, many people are still unaware that preventive health has had a profound effect on human longevity, awareness, mental wellbeing, BK Modi founder-chairman, Smart Group, said via a video conference. "I wish more people discover the benefits of preventive health. Though people are becoming very health conscious and hence intermittent fasting is one of the ways that has attracted 30-40% of the people for the same. Seeking the benefits, more number of people are opting, as it not only triggers weight loss but also helps the body to combat various chronic ailments," Modi said.

People are always looking for something new way of losing weight, and intermittent fasting is a very old method used by people for weight loss and body cleansing, another doctor said. Unless any patient has a history of some chronic disease, diabetes, hypertention etc, people in any age bracket irrespective of gender are recommended.

"It is glad to see that doctors in India are taking a keen interest in preventive health. With the introduction of featured new age topics including intermittent fasting, regenerative medicine, autoimmunity, biochemical detox, and sub-fertile male amongst others, these techniques have gained attention for it's incredible effects on both weight loss and curbing down chronic diseases," said Micheal Brown, director, American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. The conference was organised by Smart Group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in mobility, finance, healthcare and technology sectors, in collaboration with American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, a not-for-profit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention and treatment of diseases associated with aging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

