Medvarsity Online Ltd. Partners With People Tree Hospital to Enhance Emergency Medicine Department in the Hospital

Medvarsity Online Ltd., a leader in online medical education, has partnered with People Tree Hospitals to provide healthcare professionals with an advanced and well-structured Fellowship Program in Emergency Medicine intended to provide an in-depth understanding of the subject with a practical approach to students. The 1-year course, 'Fellowship in Emergency Medicine' is a collaboration project between both the organizations which envisions to increase the number of emergency medicine experts, thereby improving one of the most important aspects of healthcare and impacting the Indian medical fraternity.

The prime goal of the fellowship program is to strengthen the medical practitioners to be able to handle the emergency cases with precision. This also focuses on bridging the gap between the number of emergency medicine healthcare professionals (HCPs) in India and the foreseeable requirement for the future. PRS Legislative Research had estimated that India had witnessed over 5 lakh road accidents which killed about 1.5 lakh people in 2015. According to the most recent statistics (2018), the number of road deaths in India was observed to be 1.49 lakhs. Conspicuously, there is no substantial improvement in the situation over the period of 4 years even though 2017 had seen a fall of 3% compared to the figure in 2016.

Despite the consistent occurrence of accidents and subsequent deaths, there is a significant dearth of emergency care specialists and services in India, which is because of the paucity of HCPs specializing in the domain. Evidently, there is a dire need for more HCPs with specialization and expertise in emergency medicine who can contribute in providing timely and high-quality emergency health services in the country.

"In India, 90% of the patients with head injuries do not receive optimal care during the first hour of treatment, which leads to the fatality of one out of six victims. This is due to the significant dearth of medical professionals specializing in emergency care or having skill-sets required to treat the patients in the initial phase of the injury or a traumatic condition. We are privileged to join hands with People Tree Hospitals wherein healthcare professionals will get practical training in emergency care under highly skilled practitioners and subsequently gain the necessary competence level in the field, which will aid in the improvement of the scenario of emergency medicine in India," said Mr. Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity Online Ltd. about the partnership.

The course, 'Fellowship in Emergency Medicine', aims to provide a thorough knowledge and impart imperative practical skills needed from practitioners to improve the healthcare quality in the emergency medicine domain. Furthermore, it intends to exude competencies in triaging patients and identification & treatment of life-threatening emergencies.

The biggest advantage of having an established emergency medicine department with abundant experts is that it provides the healthcare facilities with adequate resources to diagnose patients, identify the main components of the problem, and initiate proper care at a very early phase of illness or injury. This increases the likelihood of the improvement in the condition of the patient, thereby increasing the speed of recovery to a substantial extent.

The increase in the number of experts in the emergency care department can streamline a lot of operations in the healthcare facility. In the contemporary scenario of the healthcare industry, the specialist who is capable of treating a particular condition comes at a very later stage of the treatment. This is particularly because of the lack of expertise in the junior HCPs deputed in the emergency care department because of which the magnitude of time taken to diagnose and identify the problem is significantly increased, which leads to further deterioration of the patient's condition. On the other hand, the availability of experts at the emergency department can reduce that time, thereby pacing up further treatment and reducing the risk of deterioration of the patient's condition.

"The Doctors working in the Emergency department should not only be quick thinkers & highly skilled but also should have loads of patience and perseverance. In addition, they need to be trained well in communication skills, as these doctors work in trying circumstances. Hence, the Fellowship in Emergency Medicine (FEM) course jointly certified by Royal Liverpool Academy and Medvarsity Online Ltd. is a welcome step to achieve the goal of training professionals for providing better emergency care to people in need. At People Tree Hospitals we believe in achieving excellence in all that we do, it applies well in emergency medicine for both clinical and academic excellence," said Dr. Chandrasekar Chikkamuniyappa, MS, DNB (Ortho), ROC Fellow (HSS, NY) CEO & Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon People Tree Hospitals.

The Fellowship in Emergency Medicine by Medvarsity enables the students to:

Enhance their knowledge and gain competence required for the prevention, diagnosis, and management of acute and urgent aspects of illness and injuries.

Gain expertise in the treatment of life-threatening emergencies.

Explore multiple career opportunities in the field of Emergency Medicine.

Gain ability in resuscitating a critically ill patient and performing life-saving procedures.

Develop good communication and counselling skills required in emergency care.

In addition to the aforementioned aspects, the course captures all the proactive practices that will help a physician working in the emergency care department to treat the patients better.

The blended learning program has 240 hours of learning content and a 48 weeks of skill sessions which helps students gain comprehensive coverage of the subject. It also has live lectures and webinars by renowned clinicians.

Any physician or HCP who has completed MBBS with internship and has MCI/State Medical Council Registration is eligible for the course.

About Medvarsity Online Ltd.

Medvarsity Online Ltd. is India's first and largest online healthcare training company with over 45,000 medical professionals trained and certified. Our partnerships with leading universities globally enable us to present the best courses and faculty to our students and help them meet their learning goals. With over 7000 active learners on our platform and course accreditation by leading global partners, Medvarsity is a leader in the medical certification training in the region. It is the leading online medical certification and training company with presence across 10 locations in India and students across India, Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. Our blended training solutions combine the best of traditional e-learning, live virtual classes, clinical bedside learning and mobile learning models to deliver impactful courses to our students. Medvarsity has been rewarded with 'excellence in training and development' in online education in the year 2018.

About People Tree Hospitals:

People TREE Hospitals with its Flagship hospital, People Tree Hospitals at Yeshwanthpur, has become the preferred health care destination for all the localities and within a year of inception was awarded India's Most Promising and Valuable Hospital by Pharma Leaders 2014. Further, the hospital has been given the status of one of India's 25 Best Hospitals by CEO Insights 2018. The hospital also is certified by National Accreditation Board of Hospitals [NABH] Safe I for its safe infection control practices and NABH certified Diagnostic Laboratory, consecutively each year from its inception. People Tree Hospitals at Yeshwanthpur is a tertiary care hospital that excels in its flagship services- Orthopaedics [now grown into a multidisciplinary diverse Musculoskeletal Research Institute]; Paediatrics [Includes a busy tertiary level Paediatric Intensive Care Unit the largest in the region; Pediatric subspecialty and Bone Marrow Transplant facilities]; Women's Health; Internal Medicine and Adult Intensive Care; Neurosciences; Head & Neck Research Institute; Advanced Centre for Accident & Emergency; Gastroenterology and Urology services. The hospital has dedicated & state of the art operation theatres and Neonatal, Paediatric and Adult Intensive Care facilities.

