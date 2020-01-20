Left Menu
Risk to UK of new coronavirus is currently 'very low' - infection service

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The current risk to the United Kingdom from an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China is very low, the national infection service said on Monday. "Based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK is very low," Dr. Nick Phin, the deputy director of the National Infection Service, said. "We are working with the WHO and other international partners, have issued advice to the NHS and are keeping the situation under constant review."

An outbreak of a new coronavirus has spread to more Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing and Shanghai, officials said on Monday, and a fourth case has been reported beyond China's borders. "People traveling to Wuhan should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting the area," Phin said.

