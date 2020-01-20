Ukraine reports first H5 bird flu case in three years - OIE

Ukraine has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus on a farm in the west-central part of the country, the first of such outbreak in nearly three years, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

Citing a report from Ukraine's veterinary services, the OIE said the virus was of serotype H5 but gave no further detail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

