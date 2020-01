BRIEF-CDC Says Plans To Expand Airport Screening To Airports In Atlanta And Chicago This Week

* CDC SAYS THIS WEEK PLANS TO EXPAND AIRPORT SCREENING TO AIRPORTS IN ATLANTA AND CHICAGO

* CDC SAYS SO FAR HAS SCREENED MORE THAN 1,200 TRAVELLERS FOR WUHAN CORONAVIRUS; NO INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN REFERRED FOR MORE TESTING * CDC SAYS EXPECTS MORE U.S. CASES OF WUHAN CORONAVIRUS

* HEALTH OFFICIAL FROM WASHINGTON SAID THE PATIENT WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WAS IN GOOD CONDITION - CDC TELEBRIEFING * CDC SAYS IT HAS DEVELOPED A NEW TEST THAT ALLOWED IT TO IDENTIFY THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS PATIENT IN SEATTLE

* CDC SAYS THERE ARE ACTIVE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT VACCINES AND DIAGNOSTICS FOR WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WITH THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

