Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wuhan
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:29 IST
WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll rises to nine as pandemic fears mount
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province.

Another 2,197 cases of close contact with patients had been confirmed and there was evidence of "respiratory transmission" of the virus, National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin told reporters. As China also vowed to tighten containment measures in hospitals, the World Health Organization (WHO) is due to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak of the new coronavirus constitutes a global health emergency.

The virus, originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. The Chinese government has been providing daily updates on the number of cases in a bid to head off public panic, as millions of people prepare to travel domestically and abroad for the country's Lunar New Year celebrations starting this week.

Hubei had been asked to minimise public gatherings and people across the country were urged to avoid densely populated areas in general, the health commission said. China also would step up cooperation with the WHO, Li added. Officials found to have covered up infections would be a "sinner for eternity before the Party and the people", the Chinese Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Commission said in a post on its WeChat social media account that was subsequently deleted.

"I'm not sure that we could expect more of them at this stage in the outbreak, particularly when they are understandably focused on responding to the outbreak and trying to contain it ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations," said Adam Kamradt-Scott, an infectious diseases expert at the Centre for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney. Fears of a pandemic similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that started in China and killed nearly 800 people in 2002-2003 have roiled global markets, with aviation and luxury goods stocks hit particularly hard and the Chinese yuan tumbling.

The WHO said on Tuesday the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in coming days. WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said new cases would appear as China stepped up monitoring. "If you increase surveillance and testing you are likely to get new numbers," he added.

FLIGHT FEARS

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, one of the airlines affected the most by the SARS outbreak, said it would allow flight attendants to wear a surgical mask while operating mainland China flights due to concerns over the new virus.

The Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union said it had received a "tremendous" amount of messages from members concerned over catching the virus, and attendants on all flights should have the option to wear a mask. "All of them are worried about the risk they are taking every time they go to work," the union said on its Facebook page.

Taiwan joined Australia in warning citizens to avoid travel to Wuhan, and airports around the world have stepped up screening of travellers from China. "I want to call on our nationals please not to visit this region if not necessary," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on her Facebook page.

A Bank of Korea official said worries over the virus may impact domestic consumer spending. Fifteen medical personnel are among those infected in China. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. The viral infection can cause pneumonia and can be passed from person to person.

Though the origin of the virus has yet to be identified, WHO said the primary source was probably animal. Chinese officials have linked the outbreak to Wuhan's seafood market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers develop possible technique to treat Parkinson disease

A non-invasive technique which could be used later to treat Parkinsons disease has been discovered by the scientists that helps to successfully target a highly specific group of brain cells which play a key role in the development of the co...

UPDATE 3-U.S. census head count launched in rural Alaska after weather delay

The U.S. Census Bureau launched on Tuesday its latest once-in-a-decade head count of Americans in one of the most remote corners of the country, a tiny Alaska Native village on the Bering Sea coast. Inclement weather delayed the ceremonial ...

Tim Southee felt 'gutted' after being dropped for third Test against Australia

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee said he was gutted after being dropped from the teams squad for the third Test against Australia earlier this year. Australia thrashed New Zealand in the three-match Test series 3-0.Southee was dropped for the...

Leonard outduels Doncic, Clippers top Mavs

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the host Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Tuesday night. Leonard scored at least 30 points for the sixth straight contest. Landry Shamet added 18 point...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020