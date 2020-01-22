Left Menu
Development News Edition

How VR helps kids with autism make sense of real world

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:30 IST
How VR helps kids with autism make sense of real world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A specialist care facility in England is using virtual reality (VR) headsets and data mining to help children with autism to acclimatize to scenarios they are likely to encounter outside of school.

Staff at Prior's Court, located in Berkshire, southern England, hope the high-tech approach helps students adapt to the real world and enjoy new experiences such as virtual skiing or deep-sea diving. People with autism may find unfamiliar situations stressful.

The VR scenarios introduce children to situations like visiting a shopping mall or getting on an aircraft without leaving the comfort and safety of their classroom. "Our young people, they have difficulties with sensory issues so they can find it overwhelming going to very busy places or transitioning to a new place," Nuno Guerreiro, computing teacher at Prior's Court School told Reuters.

"They like what is familiar, they like their routine. So the VR sets allow them to experience new realities and probably help them transition when they have to face a new place." Prior's Court cares for around 95 young people at the severe end of the autism spectrum, including many who are non-verbal and are unable to communicate their needs.

The charity is also hoping big data can help. They are trialing a new data collection system, called Prior Insight, that will gather a detailed picture of each young person's day, including what they've eaten, how much exercise they have had and how they are behaving. "That information looks at things like incidents; seizure activity, food and drink input, toiletry input, personal care, any activities they've done, and any sleep data," project leader Elaine Hudgell said.

"We're hoping to not only increase our knowledge and awareness about the world of young people with autism at Prior's Court, but we're also hoping to be able to in time share that with the wider autism world," Hudgell added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Credit Suisse says Mozambique liable for $622 mln loan at heart of bribery scandal

Credit Suisse has hit back against Mozambique in a case in Britains High Court, arguing a government guarantee for a 622 million loan - part of a 2 billion debt scandal - is valid and that it is entitled to claim damages. Mozambique sued th...

DAVOS-Trump says he would prefer longer impeachment trial with witnesses

U.S. President Trump on Wednesday said it was up to the Senate to decide how to handle the impeachment trial over his handling of Ukraine and that he would rather have a long trial with witnesses but that there are national security issues....

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said onWednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating thestigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to ann...

Cycling-Froome set for return at UAE Tour next month

Chris Froome will make his competitive return to the peloton at next months UAE Tour after a coming through a rigorous training block in the Canary Islands, the four-time Tour de France winner said on Wednesday.The UAE Tour, the only WorldT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020