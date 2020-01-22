Sankha Ghosh stable, health condition improves

Eminent Bengali poet and acclaimed critic Sankha Ghosh, who is in hospital, is stable and his health condition has improved, doctors attending him said on Wednesday. 87-year-old Ghosh suffers from Parkinsons disease but the primary issue currently is his chest infection.

He was hospitalised on Tuesday with infection in his lower respiratory tract. "Mr Ghosh's condition is stable. He is suffering from old age ailments and it will take him around two to three weeks to recover fully," his supervising physician and internal and geriatric medicine specialist C K Maity said.

"In the past 24 hours, Mr Ghosh has responded well to our treatment and his parameters have improved to a great extent," he said adding that a medical board has been formed to supervise the health condition of the writer. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid a visit to the ailing litterateur at the hospital.

"I wish him long life so that he directs us more for the welfare of the people of the state of West Bengal," Dhankhar said after meeting the poet. Considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore, Ghosh was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Jnanpith Award in 2016.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 and is the author of literary works like 'Babarer Prarthana', 'Murkho Boro, Samajik Nyay' and 'Adim Lata -Gulmomay'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

