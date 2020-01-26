Jalna to get Maha's 5th regional mental hospital: Minister

A regional mental hospital has been sanctioned for Jalna district by the Maharashtra government and work on it will begin in a month, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. The facility will have 365 beds, 263 staff and will come up on a 10-acre plot, he said in his Republic Day address at the Jalna collectorate.

"There are four regional mental hospitals in the state but none in Marathwada region (of which Jalna is a part). This facility will be of great help for those requiring psychiatric help in Marathwada," Tope said. The four mental hospitals in the state are located in Thane, Nagpur, Pune and Ratnagiri..

