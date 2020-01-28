Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Beer, wine, spirit makers pledge age-restriction labels on drinks

Twelve leading beer, wine and spirits companies have pledged to put clear age-restriction labels on their drinks and set tighter controls on access to their online content in a bid to reduce underage drinking. The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), which includes Anheuser-Busch InBev , Diageo and Pernod Ricard, say age-restriction symbols or wording would be in place in all markets by 2024. Acceleron's pulmonary hypertension treatment meets main goal, shares soar 79%

Acceleron Pharma Inc said on Monday its investigational treatment for a rare, deadly lung disease called pulmonary arterial hypertension met the main goal in a mid-stage trial, sending its shares surging 79%. The treatment, sotatercept, showed significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance versus placebo at week 24. Depression common in lead-up to menopause, but few gynecologists screen for it

Even though studies have shown that some 40% of women experience depression as they go through menopause, more than a third of gynecologists don't screen for it, a survey finds. While most of the gynecologists surveyed said they believed they could recognize depression in perimenopausal women, almost half did not feel confident in their ability to treat depressed patients, according to the report published in Menopause. China records first virus death in Beijing as toll passes 100

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll climbed to 106, the United States warned citizens against trips to the country and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world's second-biggest economy. Amid mounting concern about the virus on Chinese social media, the National Health Commission said in a statement that all but six of those killed by the previously unknown flu-like virus were in Wuhan, Hubei province. Though cases of the virus have been confirmed in other countries, no fatalities have been reported outside China. New York, FTC sue 'pharma bro' Shkreli, others over Daraprim price hikes

Martin Shkreli, the "pharma bro" in prison for defrauding investors, faces a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and New York attorney general's office for an alleged scheme to preserve his monopoly for the drug Daraprim, whose price increased by more than 4,000% in one day. The lawsuit accuses a company that Shkreli once ran of buying the rights in 2015 to Daraprim, which is used to treat toxoplasmosis - a disease resulting from infection with a parasite - and quickly raising the price from $17.50 per tablet to $750 while taking steps to ensure there would not be a cheaper generic version of the medicine. Indian state to cull chickens after H5N1 bird flu found

Authorities in an eastern Indian state will start culling chickens and destroying eggs from Tuesday to contain a bird flu virus of the H5N1 strain, a government statement said on Monday. The samples collected from a poultry breeding and research farm of a veterinary college in Odisha state tested positive, the statement said. UK healthcare cost agency rejects J&J's nasal spray for depression

Britain's healthcare cost agency on Tuesday recommended against including Johnson & Johnson's nasal spray for depression, Spravato, in the country's healthcare network, citing uncertainties over its clinical and cost effectiveness. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which determines if a drug is included in Britain's National Healthcare System (NHS), said there was a lack of evidence on how the treatment, chemically called esketamine, fared over rivals, and that it could raise costs. Despite insurance gains, more people in the U.S. can't afford doctors

A growing number of Americans find it too expensive to see doctors even though more people have health insurance, a U.S. study suggests. Over the past two decades, the proportion of adults without insurance dropped to 14.8% from 16.9%, the study found. But during this same period, the proportion of adults unable to afford doctor visits climbed from 11.4% to 15.7%. J&J CEO questioned over stock sale ahead of story on asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Alex Gorsky on Monday faced questions from plaintiffs lawyers over the timing of his sale of company stock, as he testified for the first time in a jury trial over allegations that the company's Baby Powder causes cancer. Gorsky told the jury that he had sold company shares in November 2018, two days after a Reuters reporter contacted the company and summarized in an email her review of documents that showed J&J knew small amounts of asbestos had been found in its talc on occasion since 1971. Gorsky testified that he was not shown the email from the Reuters reporter at the time of the stock sale. With equal care, African American and white men have same prostate cancer survival

When it comes to prostate cancer, African American men have similar survival rates to white counterparts if they have equal access to healthcare, a new study suggests. Earlier research has found African Americans are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as whites, and the reasons may include diagnosis when the disease is more advanced as well as differences in medical care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

