Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIO-led team designs novel vaccine to help fight malaria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 12:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:48 IST
PIO-led team designs novel vaccine to help fight malaria

A team led by an Indian-origin scientist has designed a new "second generation" malaria vaccine that may offer protection against Plasmodium falciparum parasite, which causes the deadly disease. Malaria, which infected about 228 million individuals worldwide in 2018, remains a threat to public health and regional stability, according to Sheetij Dutta from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in the US.

Large human populations live in malaria-infested regions of Africa, Southeast Asia and South America, where mosquitoes continuously transmit the malaria parasites from sick to healthy individuals. Though infection rates have been decreasing, this decline has stagnated in recent years, necessitating novel interventions, according to the study published in the journal PNAS.

The first generation malaria vaccine, RTS,S (Mosquirix), is based on the circumsporozoite protein (CSP) of Plasmodium falciparum. CSP is a secreted protein of the malaria parasite, and is the target of RTS,S vaccine.

While RTS,S has conferred high level protection in controlled human malaria infection trials, its potency and duration of protection against natural malaria infection needs to be improved, the researchers noted. In an attempt to develop a second-generation malaria vaccine, Dutta's laboratory at the WRAIR, has used the nano-sized disk and rod shaped particles of the tobacco mosaic virus.

TMV was one of the earliest known viruses that causes mottling of tobacco leaves. The research shows that the TMV coat protein can also be highly effective as a vaccine scaffold to refocus the host immune system to the most vulnerable epitopes -- part of an antigen molecule to which an antibody attaches itself -- on CSP.

Since the TMV-based malaria vaccine was produced using recombinant DNA technology in bacterial cells, it is non-infectious to humans and will pose no risk to plants, the researchers said. "The TMV-malaria vaccine showed 10 times improvement over a comparator vaccine in mice, and the superiority of this vaccine was confirmed in Rhesus monkeys," Dutta added.

The researchers found that serum antibodies from the vaccinated monkeys potently blocked parasite entry into human liver cells up to 11 months following vaccine administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor

The district court here convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl. District and POCSO judge Hemant Patwardhan held Nagesh Vatore guilty of rape on charges under the Indian ...

Mob ransacks police station in Manipur to protest custodial

A mob on Tuesday ransacked a police station in Manipurs Kangpoki district after a cadre of a militant outfit was found dead in the lock-up, officials said. A cadre of Kuki Revolutionary Army KRA identified as Thangboi Lhouvum was arrested ...

WHO chief assures China all necessary help to contain coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the e...

Bayern bosses urge Loew to recall Mueller for Euro 2020

Berlin, Jan 28 AFP Bayern Munich bosses are urging Germany head coach Joachim Loew to recall Thomas Mueller to the national team and take the in-form forward to the Euro 2020 finals. Loew dropped a bombshell in March 2019 by axing Mueller, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020