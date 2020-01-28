Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five people under observation for coronavirus in Kerala

Five people have been kept under observation at an isolation ward in the hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in Kerala for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:05 IST
Five people under observation for coronavirus in Kerala
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Five people have been kept under observation at an isolation ward in the hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Thrissur in Kerala for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus. In Thiruvananthapuram-- one person has been kept under observation, in Ernakulam-- three people have been kept in the isolation for possible exposure to novel coronavirus and in Thrissur-- one person.

In the wake of the virus outbreak, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened till Monday. The virus for which there is no effective vaccine was reported on January 16 in Japan, the first case outside China and its territories.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday. Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor

The district court here convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl. District and POCSO judge Hemant Patwardhan held Nagesh Vatore guilty of rape on charges under the Indian ...

Mob ransacks police station in Manipur to protest custodial

A mob on Tuesday ransacked a police station in Manipurs Kangpoki district after a cadre of a militant outfit was found dead in the lock-up, officials said. A cadre of Kuki Revolutionary Army KRA identified as Thangboi Lhouvum was arrested ...

WHO chief assures China all necessary help to contain coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organisation WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday assured Beijing all necessary help to contain the coronavirus outbreak as he asked the global community to remain calm and not to overreact in the wake of the e...

Bayern bosses urge Loew to recall Mueller for Euro 2020

Berlin, Jan 28 AFP Bayern Munich bosses are urging Germany head coach Joachim Loew to recall Thomas Mueller to the national team and take the in-form forward to the Euro 2020 finals. Loew dropped a bombshell in March 2019 by axing Mueller, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020