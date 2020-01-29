Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves amendments to reforms in Indian System of Medicine education

The Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

Cabinet approves amendments to reforms in Indian System of Medicine education
The Commission has been structured to streamline the functions related to academic standards, evaluation, assessment and accreditation of educational institutions pertaining to the Indian System of Medicine. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for proposal of Official Amendments in the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 (NCIM) which is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The proposed legislation will ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Indian System of Medicine education. The proposed regulatory structure will enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public. The Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

The Commission has been structured to streamline the functions related to academic standards, evaluation, assessment and accreditation of educational institutions pertaining to the Indian System of Medicine. The main objective of establishing NCIM is to promote equity by ensuring an adequate supply of quality medical professionals and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services in the Indian System of Medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Athletics-World indoor champs in China postponed over coronavirus fears

The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled to take place in Nanjing, China in March have been postponed until 2021 over fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the sports global governing body said on Wednesday.Wor...

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. fourth quarter goods trade deficit widens, prompting growth forecast cuts

The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates.The housing market als...

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020