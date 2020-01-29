Cabinet approves amendments to reforms in Indian System of Medicine education

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for proposal of Official Amendments in the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 (NCIM) which is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The proposed legislation will ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Indian System of Medicine education. The proposed regulatory structure will enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public. The Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.

The Commission has been structured to streamline the functions related to academic standards, evaluation, assessment and accreditation of educational institutions pertaining to the Indian System of Medicine. The main objective of establishing NCIM is to promote equity by ensuring an adequate supply of quality medical professionals and enforce high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services in the Indian System of Medicine.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.