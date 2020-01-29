MP: Woman, son test negative for coronavirus

A 50-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son who were admitted in a hospital here for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus tested negative for the deadly pathogen, a district health official said on Wednesday. The duo were admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital on January 27, after the 20-year-old returned from Wuhan in China, where he was studying medicine.

"The examination report of the two suspected patients of Coronavirus has come out negative," Ujjain's chief medical and health officer Dr Mahavir Khandelwal said. The woman and her son are suffering from normal cold and cough and they would be discharged from the hospital soon, he added.

Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties..

