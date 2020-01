Finland on Wednesday confirmed its first coronavirus case, on a Chinese traveler from Wuhan, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said.

The traveler remains in isolation in Lapland's central hospital in northern Finland, it said in a statement, adding some 15 other people may have been exposed.

