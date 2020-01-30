UPDATE 2-Three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan test positive for virus, 2 had no symptoms

Two of three Japanese people evacuated from China and found to be infected with a new coronavirus had not shown symptoms, the health ministry said on Thursday, adding to worry about the danger of the fast-spreading virus. The three cases were among 206 Japanese people who were evacuated to Tokyo on Wednesday from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic that has killed 170 people in China and infected nearly 8,000.

While the vast majority of cases have been in China, more than 100 cases have also appeared in about 15 other countries, with Japan's three new cases taking its tally to 11. The two people who were confirmed as infected but had not shown symptoms were the first such cases in Japan, though suspicion has been rising that people who have the virus but no symptoms can infect others.

That would make the virus much more difficult to control. Japan on Tuesday classified the virus a "designated infectious disease", which would allow compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment.

But the designation - which takes effect on Feb. 7 after ordinances are issued - does not apply to people without symptoms. Asked about concerns over the possible transmission of the virus from people who have not shown symptoms, a health ministry official said it was not clear whether that had happened.

Shigeru Omi, head of the Japan Community Health Care Organization, told a briefing that there were reports of such transmissions in China. Chinese National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei said this week the virus was infectious during incubation, which can range from one to 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, inaugurating a task force to deal with the virus, said the government would take all steps to prevent its spread, including tracking and checking people who had been in Wuhan. Among Japan's 11 cases is a tour bus driver who was infected after coming into contact with Chinese visitors.

REFUSING TESTING Of the 206 people evacuated on Wednesday, 12 were hospitalised because they had symptoms such as fever and coughing. Two refused to be taken to the hospital for checks but were escorted home.

The remaining 201 all tested negative, the ministry official said. Abe told parliament it was regrettable that the two had declined to be tested but said there were limits to what the government could do legally.

"There are civil rights aspects and there are limits to what we can do," he said. But that stance drew fire from the public.

"Refusing a test is just 'yes, OK?' That's just stupid," said Twitter user "Ritsu". Some people also called for a ban on visitors from China.

"It's not right to put a priority on making money from tourists," said another Twitter user identified as "GooDondon". Abe said the government was watching out for any economic impact of the virus on tourism and other areas and would do everything to protect people's lives and health.

Moody's rating service said the economic risk to China's neighbors was likely to be greater than from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, another virus that originated in China and killed about 800 people globally in 2002-2003 because China is the biggest source of foreign tourists for many countries. "The timing is particularly bad for Japan as it seeks to rebound from the dip in consumption, and presumably real GDP growth, in the last quarter of 2019 following a sales tax hike," Moody's said.

Some Japanese firms are telling employees to work from home, with others said they were considering it and monitoring the situation. A second charter flight carrying 210 Japanese nationals arrived in Tokyo on Thursday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that 13 of them felt unwell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.